Sergio Camalich

Ovis Logo

Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich
  • Save
Ovis Logo dark gradient colorful ram ovis
Download color palette

Logo proposal for a mexican company based in the Baja peninsula. Rams are part of the Ovis family.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich

More by Sergio Camalich

View profile
    • Like