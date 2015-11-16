Recipe App (Search)

Hi guys!

One of the most favorite holidays in US is coming... Thanksgiving day associates with the brightly colored fall, the coldness outside and the warmth at home. It`s an opportunity to spend time with your family, truly thank everyone for their support and understanding.

Thanksgiving day is one of the most heartwarming celebrations. Unfortunately, it isn`t celebrated in my country but I like it so much and created such animation. And sure, I couldn't help using the turkey recipe ;)

