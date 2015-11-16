Jason

Modern Gantt Chart UI Design

Modern Gantt Chart UI Design gantt chart design ui
Download color palette

I was asked to design a Gantt chart with a modern ui that incorporated a few different states such as Active, Late and Scheduled (for tasks). This is the result and it turned out pretty well!

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
