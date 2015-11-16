Sean O'Grady

Vivaldi Logo

Vivaldi Logo monogram icon mark v red branding logo browser vivaldi
Designed this last year for the new web browser to rival Google Chrome, Firefox, etc. The top design was my effort and the bottom layout is the final design by the team at Vivaldi.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Logo and Brand Identity Designer.

