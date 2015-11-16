What in the hell has our world come to? How much more of this do we have to take without being able to do anything about it? How many times has it been repeated that fighting for peace is like fucking for virginity? In a world so rapidly advancing in all aspects of life, people are still being ruthlessly slaughtered. Daily.

We have to pick up the already broken pieces and actually try to make peace in a humane, intelligent manner, before it is too late.