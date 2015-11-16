David A. Slaager

Opus Theorem - Fonts

David A. Slaager
David A. Slaager
  • Save
Opus Theorem - Fonts bold types type design type typographism typography typo fonts font
Download color palette

Font in use - Opus Theorem.
Available at http://crtv.mk/qqTn

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
David A. Slaager
David A. Slaager
Hi. I'm a UI/UX designer in love with icons/type/games/...

More by David A. Slaager

View profile
    • Like