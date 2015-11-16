Milo Studio

Blog Post - Dakota WordPress Theme

Blog Post - Dakota WordPress Theme
With a variation of Portfolio pages, Blog pages, a versatile design and a wide variety of components, this WordPress Theme is any businessman’s dream. It is easy to work with and a pleasure to modify it’s content.
WordPress Version: http://goo.gl/f1siSm
HTML5 & CSS3 Version: http://goo.gl/29aPW8
PSD Version: http://goo.gl/JGecnC

