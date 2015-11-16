Title Case Editorial Animation

Tim Resudek
Tim Resudek for PayPal
Putting together an interview we did with the great folks at Title Case. I created this animation to show off a little of the page layout within the context of the phone.

Thanks to Gabe Will for the phone PSD.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
