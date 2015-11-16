Riccardo Russomanno

Poster First Blossom

Riccardo Russomanno
Riccardo Russomanno
  • Save
Poster First Blossom ar event design branding handmade lettering flower calligraphy poster
Download color palette

Here the final poster of the first blossom and a focus ond the "calligraphy flower".

D408c547c46d59b5502a7ec0f46aab92
Rebound of
First Blossom logo
By Riccardo Russomanno
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Riccardo Russomanno
Riccardo Russomanno

More by Riccardo Russomanno

View profile
    • Like