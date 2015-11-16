Marian Friedmann

New message modal animation

New message modal animation emoji mail modal vcard gif animation
I finished this on the weekend. It doesn't do much other than letting people send a message to me. I tried my best to get the animations as smooth as possible. What do you think?

See here: http://mf.vc

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
