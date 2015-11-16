Android Tips Space Panorama {gif}

Shinsuke Matsumoto

I made this fake 360 degrees panorama space GIF for Google Android campaign. The client used more simple version as their final output. http://www.android.com/intl/ja_jp/tips/#/?tip=360-video&step=1

More GIFs & animation for Android will be coming soon...

