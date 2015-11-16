Dakota - Multi-Purpose Business WordPress Theme

With a variation of Portfolio pages, Blog pages, a versatile design and a wide variety of components, this WordPress Theme is any businessman’s dream. It is easy to work with and a pleasure to modify it’s content.

-----------------------

WordPress Version: http://goo.gl/f1siSm

HTML5 & CSS3 Version: http://goo.gl/29aPW8

PSD Version: http://goo.gl/JGecnC