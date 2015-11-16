Elena Zlatova

Venta

Elena Zlatova
Elena Zlatova
  • Save
Venta agency concept internet advertising website design vector icon
Download color palette

I worked on a website design for an Internet advertising agency and made some icons for the main page. I attach one of them.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Elena Zlatova
Elena Zlatova

More by Elena Zlatova

View profile
    • Like