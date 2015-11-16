Joan Sterjo

First Dribbble shot ever! yay!

First Dribbble shot ever! yay! josh sroufe thanks shot invited debut dribbble first
This is my very first dribbble shot! It is just a sign of gratitude to the person who invited me! Thanks

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
