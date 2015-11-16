Glen Noble
Simple as Milk

Bearhug

Glen Noble
Simple as Milk
Glen Noble for Simple as Milk
Hire Us
  • Save
Bearhug organic worm apple tractor rocket windmill bearhug bear line icons
Download color palette

Icon set for the lovely guys over at il Morso, also the world could do with a giant Bearhug right now.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Simple as Milk
Simple as Milk
We’re a family of freelancers who develop awesome brands
Hire Us

More by Simple as Milk

View profile
    • Like