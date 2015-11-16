Take me, Web - Web Accessibility

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This cartoon is for one of the "blog.sariina.com" post, which talks about the abscence of "Web Accessibility" in the web we'd created and a few simple tips to make your websites accessibile to anyone. the colors you see in this cartoon is from the color-blind palette, which has the best possible results and least difference for a color-blind person.