Beezonder Honing

Beezonder Honing honey beekeeping beezonder
I've picked up beekeeping last year and for a blog and honey packaging label I'm playing around with some logo ideas, golden ratio and sketch. Being a developer and not a designer, I feel that the golden ratio constraints help me balance things a bit better.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
