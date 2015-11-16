Ileana Maleschuk

First icons for Little Lumberjack

First icons for Little Lumberjack illustration forest iconography wood backpack lumberjack lantern clean flat stroke outline icons
Hey! First few icons for Little lumberjack. There are more coming very soon in full color :-)

