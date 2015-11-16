Peter Finlan

iOS Onboarding Cards

iOS Onboarding Cards sketch illustrations onboarding product design ios
Put together a few onboarding/driver cards for our current iPad app. These serve two purposes, first to display value props to the user enticing the change to our upcoming Universal app, and second to drive users to the App Store. Universal app meaning the app shares the same codebase between iPad and iPhone. This is a huge step forward for Domain in terms of design, usability and engineering. A step we're all super excited about! Stay tuned...

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
