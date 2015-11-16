namti

Icon - Themes & Market

namti
namti
  • Save
Icon - Themes & Market cm home launcher market themes icon
Download color palette

I designed some new icons for CM Launcher. Here are the two samples.
BTW, we are looking for android theme designers. If you want to have hundreds of millions of users for your themes, and make $50,000 from that, click here https://goo.gl/xIVmtf

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
namti
namti

More by namti

View profile
    • Like