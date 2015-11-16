Daniel Nelson

Pipefish Logo

Pipefish Logo typography calligraphy lettering logo design
Quick lettering logo for a local diving business. Went for a lettering/calligraphy style since I wanted the logo to have a flowing, quite organic feel. And the little pipefish in the "P" is suppose to look like it's swimming around some seaweed.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
