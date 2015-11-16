Alex Tass, logo designer

iPay logo and identity design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
iPay logo and identity design identity design identity stationery design stationery logo logo design online payments systems ipay
Download color palette

iPay identity design: logo design and stationery design - double sided business cards, double sided A4 letterhead, DL envelope, pens.

Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com/

6de13d82f5e07286151962b2bf5fc4c3
Rebound of
Star icon / logo design symbol
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like