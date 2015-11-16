Filipe Marcelo

Pokemon Quiz Icons!

Filipe Marcelo
Filipe Marcelo
  • Save
Pokemon Quiz Icons! mobile app icons pikachu color colorful game design game illustration geek pokeball pokemon
Download color palette

Guys , this is a concept project of abstract icons of pokemon for an Quiz App...

Soo, try to guess it... Who is that pokemon?

1 - Thunder
2 - Leaf
3 - Bug
4 - Normal

Filipe Marcelo
Filipe Marcelo

More by Filipe Marcelo

View profile
    • Like