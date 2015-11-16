Slash Dribbble

Seth Eckert

skull riff show music guitar slash flat path 2d after effects gif character
Some timeline character fun. Been working on this little personal project only in my free so needless to say it almost took me a year. This was a collaborative spin off from some Facebook work we did earlier this year. Leonardo Zem did the character designs.

This guy is all path work.

Check out the video! All the sound was done by Wesley Slover aka Sono Sanctus

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
