Kenny Walker

Brush Type Practice

Kenny Walker
Kenny Walker
  • Save
Brush Type Practice brush photoshop lyrics type lettering typography
Download color palette

Thinking I want to do more of these. And post them. That's the key (lol)

Done with a highlighter tip. Different colors seem to give different results. I usually use pink and this was a bright red. Took a picture with my phone and did some slight editing in photoshop. Quite a fun and quick process :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Kenny Walker
Kenny Walker

More by Kenny Walker

View profile
    • Like