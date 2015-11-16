Tyler Townley

Welcome screen

Tyler Townley
Tyler Townley
  • Save
Welcome screen form validation forms sign in sign up mobile transition interaction user flow user experience ux
Download color palette

Updating Life360’s onboarding flow. This is where we do some phone number matching magic before kicking things off.

Slight nod to some form design at the end.

Tyler Townley
Tyler Townley

More by Tyler Townley

View profile
    • Like