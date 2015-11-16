Miro Kirov

Clark the clerk!

Clark the clerk! sweet colorful cute flat illustration
Meet Clark the clerk. He's a sweet middle-aged shop owner and he looooves his products.
Clark represents StoreGecko's targeted audience.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
