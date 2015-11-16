Brian Collier

BDC Monogram

Brian Collier
Brian Collier
  • Save
BDC Monogram branding personalidentity logodesign logo monogram
Download color palette

A new logo for myself. Brian David Collier/Brian Collier Design.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Brian Collier
Brian Collier

More by Brian Collier

View profile
    • Like