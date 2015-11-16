Rishi M.

New Rules Of Typography

Rishi M.
Rishi M.
  • Save
New Rules Of Typography type order typography of rules new the
Download color palette

Some branding elements for the project I submitted to AIGA's Project Passion! And no, the rules are not meant to be taken (too) seriously!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Rishi M.
Rishi M.

More by Rishi M.

View profile
    • Like