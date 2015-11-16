Amit Patel

Micrometer - A measuring tool illustration
Working on something different... an illustration of a micrometer - a hand-held measuring tool to determine thicknesses within a one-hundredth of a millimetre. Working on a thing for a gift type thing for my Dad.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
