 Steven Portas

Daily UI day 1 - Sign Up Sheet

 Steven Portas
 Steven Portas
  • Save
Daily UI day 1 - Sign Up Sheet 001 sign up sheet ui day 1 daily ui
Download color palette

Decided to jump on the daily 100 challenge.

Todays challenge, design a sign up sheet. I actively encourage rebounds and constructive criticism.

If your not already doing this why not give it a go: http://dailyui.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
 Steven Portas
 Steven Portas

More by  Steven Portas

View profile
    • Like