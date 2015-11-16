RTHC of Chicago Vet Illustration

vet illustration used in creative for the The Real Tree House Cats of Chicago! this reality show follows the exciting lives of the many cats housed at the Tree House Humane Society. the kitties are preparing for a move to a new state of the art facility, but they need your help to get there!

visit www.realtreehousecats.org to make a donation, watch webisodes and learn about the organization. landing page and webisodes designed/created by the team at Critical Mass.