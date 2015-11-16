Danielle Puschak

The Big 50 #04

Danielle Puschak
Danielle Puschak
  • Save
The Big 50 #04 contact dailyui ui mobile
Download color palette

#04 Contact Page

For our fourth challenge we designed a contact page for mobile. Check out @Sarah Babetski's page to see her solution.

Thanks for checking it out!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Danielle Puschak
Danielle Puschak

More by Danielle Puschak

View profile
    • Like