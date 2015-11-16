Nick Johnston

Moonlight Paddle

Nick Johnston
Nick Johnston
  • Save
Moonlight Paddle stars reflection nature minimal logo vector illustration moonlight canoe
Download color palette

Planning on doing some more outdoorsy/landscape inspired illustrations in this style. Fly fishing comes to mind for another...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Nick Johnston
Nick Johnston
Creating thoughtful brands & digital experiences

More by Nick Johnston

View profile
    • Like