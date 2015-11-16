Gustavo Zambelli

45. Manual's recipe

45. Manual's recipe manual cheese fast food stroke pepperoni project slice pizza
Since I was little until today, I always liked the style of illustration used in the product manuals. So I had to make a pizza with this style.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
I like to illustrate things & eat food.

