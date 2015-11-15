Lisi Schappi

We are hiring!

Lisi Schappi
Lisi Schappi
  • Save
We are hiring! start up sydney designer dev job hiring
Download color palette

Deputy is on the hunt for a Junior Front End Developer to join our team in Sydney, Australia! We're looking for someone with great front-end skills and a keen eye for design. If you'd like to learn more, see the job description attached.

Email me if you're interested or know someone who might be!

job_description_for_junior_front_end_developer.pdf
50 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Lisi Schappi
Lisi Schappi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lisi Schappi

View profile
    • Like