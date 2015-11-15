maryanne nguyen

Fuelling Creativity: Tear and Share

maryanne nguyen
maryanne nguyen
  • Save
Fuelling Creativity: Tear and Share pages mental health design print series student simple illustrator clean progress guide illustration
Download color palette

One of the many designs from the guidebooks. A compilation of techniques, quotes and ventures to life lessons, and understanding emotionality. Fuelling Creativity is the first guide, looking into how creativity can ease the mind when feeling stressed.

I hope you are liking everything so far ✌

www.blessthisstress.com

maryanne nguyen
maryanne nguyen
ヾ( ･`⌓´･)ﾉﾞ

More by maryanne nguyen

View profile
    • Like