Charlie Wu

Daily UI 18 – Dashboard

Charlie Wu
Charlie Wu
  • Save
Daily UI 18 – Dashboard chart analytics dashboard 18 challenge dailyui
Download color palette

A clean visual to show data. Easy to digest, with options to change chart type up top. Details are located underneath.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Charlie Wu
Charlie Wu

More by Charlie Wu

View profile
    • Like