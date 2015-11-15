Brad Wofford

Roark Design Co. - Business Cards

Roark Design Co. - Business Cards blind emboss duplex letterpress paper french
While working as a Senior Designer at Roark Creative (Tyler, TX) I created this logo and card. We had these business cards letter-pressed at Studio on Fire. The labels were printed separately with employee info on the labels.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
