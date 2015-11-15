Alexxx

Select all

Alexxx
Alexxx
Hire Me
  • Save
Select all saturated prototype flat ux ui motion interaction photos select all
Download color palette

Not a ton of photos cases when select all is always desired, but what if toggling said feature was just a tad more whimsical?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Alexxx
Alexxx
Visual & interaction designer. Linkedin, Google & more.
Hire Me

More by Alexxx

View profile
    • Like