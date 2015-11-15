Matt Jylkka

Dancing Bro Experiment

Matt Jylkka
Matt Jylkka
  • Save
Dancing Bro Experiment after effects character loop animation gif dancing
Download color palette

Little experiment with a character rig from tonight. Dude is jammin :P

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Matt Jylkka
Matt Jylkka

More by Matt Jylkka

View profile
    • Like