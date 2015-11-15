Megan Sherman

Hartford CT YMCA Poster

Hartford CT YMCA Poster enhanced brand print exercise sandwich board coming soon
Snapped this drive by shot of a sandwich board poster I made with the Donaldson Group for the downtown Hartford's new YMCA. Can't wait to check out the new facility tomorrow morning!

