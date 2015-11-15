Christina Maloney

Coffee Love

Christina Maloney
Christina Maloney
  • Save
Coffee Love amigurumi happy cinema 4d coffee
Download color palette

I wanted to play around with some cel shading and animation in C4D. I then added a few coffee spills in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Christina Maloney
Christina Maloney

More by Christina Maloney

View profile
    • Like