Fervr & Flame Handcrafted Lock Up food fire branding ampersand flame
This lock up would serve for identifying where the products were made / crafted. The script could be swapped out for the state it comes from along with the corresponding zip code. In this case the product may be something like a custom wooden spatula and this tag lock up could adorn a hang tag or package.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
