Writing portfolio

This is a WIP website built for a friend in need of an online portfolio. There's still some details and bugs that need to be flushed out but I'm pretty pleased with it so far.

The site is all in Wordpress so making changes and updates should be pretty easy in the future. Also, can I say that the Unsplash API is super helpful!

Check it out and let me know what you think! http://hipdinosaur.com/dan/