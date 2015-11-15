Swapnil Acharya

Mystic side-drawer for Mila Productions

wordpress zurbfoundation drawer css webpage website
Tshering Rhitar Sherpa dai, (Nepal's acclaimed filmmaker and director of the only Nepali film considered for Oscars Best Foreign Film) called me few weeks ago and said he wanted to redesign his company website. In the last few months, the company had become more "active" in terms of producing as well as renting out equipments for other productions.

The new site had to reflect this transition, and highlight the films currently being produced as well as let other filmmakers know that good renting facilities are available.

Tsering dai's films and his company have this mystic philosophy of Buddhism guiding the direction, and I wanted that to be reflected in the UI design. The website uses Tibetan calligraphy style icons and florals and the serif font adds up to that classy look. Check it out for yourself - http://milaproductions.com

Designed in Wordpress over ZURB Foundation.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
