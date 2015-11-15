Nathan Currin

Sustainable Mining Brand Mark

Nathan Currin
Nathan Currin
Hire Me
  • Save
Sustainable Mining Brand Mark icon brand mark logo identity logo mark diamond leaf sustainability mining
Download color palette

Brand mark that I'm working on for an identity project for a sustainable mining corporation. Trying to combine elements of sustainability (the leaf) with a representation of mining (the diamond). Still a work in progress...

Would love thoughts and suggestions. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Nathan Currin
Nathan Currin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nathan Currin

View profile
    • Like