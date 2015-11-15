Sarah Levine

Circle Cities

Circle Cities georgia gis cities map
Administrative boundaries of circular cities in Georgia, layered on a common centroid: http://www.sarahmakesmaps.com/blog/2015/2/circle-cities

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
