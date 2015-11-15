Sean Morse

Fervr & Flame Experiment 2

Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Hire Me
  • Save
Fervr & Flame Experiment 2 food fire branding ampersand flame
Download color palette

For the second experiment I played with it filling the void of the word fire and doubling as the ampersand needed to complete the sentence.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
Hire Me

More by Sean Morse

View profile
    • Like