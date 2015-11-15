JT Grauke

Elle WordPress Theme

Elle WordPress Theme etsy feminine flowers white minimal clean bloom blog shop elle wordpress blog
Wrapping up another theme for Bloom Blog Shop. My beautiful wife is responsible for this beaut.

Check it out: http://elle.bloomblogshop.com

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
